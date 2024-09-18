Mid-Summer heat continues | Sept. 18, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) Near record temperautres are possible thorugh the start of the weekend.

This morning:

Clear skies and good radiational cooling has allowed for nice temperatures this morning. Three-day break numbers are hovering into the mid and upper 50s with a few lower 60s.

Wednesday:

Hot temperatures are on tap here for the back half of the work week. We are mostly sunny today, with very low humidity and light winds. Highs should top out into the upper 80s this afternoon.

Wednesday night:

Another quiet and cool night with temperatures dropping to the mid-50s and lower 60s with mainly clear and quiet conditions.

Thursday:

Continued hot and dry weather with mostly sunny skies for Thursday. Highs will top out into the upper 80s and lower 90s across the state.

Friday:

Friday expect plenty of sunshine and low humidity with highs around 90°.

This weekend:

The start of the weekend looks dry and still hot, but we should see some clouds building in late in the afternoon as the humidity ticks up just slightly. Highs will top out into the mid- and upper 80s.

The weather pattern begins to shift starting Sunday as the upper-level ridge that has kept us quiet and hot and dry for the last several days starts to move east. Rain chances look pretty low for Sunday, but there will be some isolated showers possibly developing as we head into Sunday afternoon.

Extended forecast:

Our chances for rain should increase early in the week next week for Monday and Tuesday as a trough and a surface low pressure start to move through the Midwest. This should also bring down our temperatures quite a bit, with highs into the low 80s, possibly even 70s for parts of the state, for the first half of the work week.

New 7-day rainfall projections do put at least a decent amount of rainfall for northwestern portions of the state through early next week.