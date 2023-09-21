Mid-summer like temperatures continue into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Fall begins this weekend, but high temperatures will be closer to July numbers for the next several days.

This morning:

An upper level disturbance spinning over Illinois is sparking cloud cover, and even a few light showers in western portions of the state.

Temperatures are in the upper 50s/lower 60s across much of the state.

Thursday:

Low pressure spinning to our west will continue to spin out a few light showers through the day – mainly in western portions of the state. There’s an outside chance for a thunderstorm or two, but generally speaking, any rain chances will be relatively light.

Highs remain well above average, topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Thursday night:

Low pressure will continue to drift north, and away from the state, allowing for gradually clearing. Lows fall to the lower 60s

Friday:

Sunny and warm temperatures expected to end the week. Highs should reach the middle 80s.

Weekend:

Both days look great and very warm. Highs top out in the middle 80s Saturday, and lower 80s on Sunday.

8 day forecast:

Cooling temperatures expected much of next week. Still some uncertainty with rain chances Monday-Wednesday, as a low potentially travels north along the Atlantic coast. This could act as a blocking mechanism, and prevent systems moving through the Midwest during the period. We’ll hopefully have a clearer understanding of what that system will do by this weekend.