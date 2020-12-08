Midweek warm up!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-30s with quite a bit of cloud cover around. Highs Tuesday should break into the lower 40s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday night lows will fall to the lower 30s with a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday highs will boost to the lower 50s with a few more rays of sunshine! The nice warm weather will continue through the rest of the workweek with highs warming to the lower to mid-50s Thursday with more sunshine! By the end of the week, clouds will increase with an approaching cold front. Highs will still top out in the mid-50s but shower chances will increase very late in evening hours.

This weekend will be unsettled with shower chances all day Saturday. Highs will still warm to the lower 50s. Once the front passes through the state highs will drop to the 30s with a few flurries leftover Sunday. Cold air will stick around for next week with highs Monday and Tuesday in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.