Midweek heat brings storm Threat; holiday weekend turns cooler

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our warming trend begins Tuesday, with storms returning Wednesday.

This morning:

Another beautiful morning here, with clear skies, comfortable temperatures, and dry air across most of the state.

Tuesday:

Temperatures will turn warmer today as winds come out of the south and west. Initially, the dew point temperature should be relatively low, but as we progress through the afternoon, we’ll likely turn more muggy. High temperatures will top out into the mid-80s this afternoon.

Tuesday night:

Expect partly cloudy skies with very warm temperatures and muggy air settling in. Lows dip down to the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday:

A slow-moving cold front will be dragging across the state on Wednesday. Expect the hottest day of the week, with highs near 90°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, specifically into the late afternoon and evening hours. There is a chance that a few strong thunderstorms will develop, with damaging winds being the primary concern.

Independence Day:

Scattered storm chances look to continue heading into Independence Day on Thursday. It doesn’t appear that the day is a washout, but be aware that there will be some scattered rain chances from time to time, especially into the late evening and overnight hours when many will be out for fireworks festivities. High temperatures will only top out into the lower 80s Thursday afternoon.

8 day forecast:

Storm chances could continue into Friday, but the best opportunities look to be south and east of central Indiana for Friday morning and afternoon. Temperatures were turned back to the mid-80s for Friday. The rest of the holiday weekend actually looks pretty nice, with low humidity and near-normal temperatures. Highs will top out into the low 80s on Saturday and the mid 80s on Sunday. Rain chances look to make a return early next week, with Monday and Tuesday temperatures topping out into the mid-80s.