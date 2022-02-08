Weather

Mild afternoon; light snow possible Wednesday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold start to the morning with most spots in the singe digits and feel like temperatures pushing 0°. It’ll be a dry and sunny day with highs warming in a hurry with most spots in the upper 30s to near 40°! A cold overnight with lows in the lower 30s. It should be another mild day through tomorrow with highs breaking into the lower 40s with sunshine! Some light snow could arrive late in the evening with lows in the upper 20s.

After that cold front passes through the state mid week Thursday take a bit of a dip temperatures wise with most spots in the lower 30s. By the end of the week highs will warm to the 40s with a light scattered mix. Snow showers will arrive to open up the weekend with highs cooling to the lower 30s during the day. Snow will move out Sunday with highs in the lower 30s. We’ll open up the work week with a scattered mix and highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures will trend toward the upper 30s Tuesday.