Mild air stretches way past the weekend

TONIGHT

This Saturday evening we will be mild to start with 60s in the early evening hours and 50s around by bedtime. By the morning hours we will be near 40 degrees under partly to mostly clear conditions. Wind out of the north around 5 MPH all night long. A few showers sneak into the southern portions of the state tonight.

TOMORROW

It’s looking to be another pretty nice fall day on Sunday. The skies will be mostly sunny all day and afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 60s. Wind out of the north at first at 5 MPH but then switching to the south by the afternoon at the same speed.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Sunday night should be slightly warmer than Saturday night when all is said and done. This is thanks to the winds out of the south at 5-10 MPH. Low temperature at 45 degrees. Skies start mostly clear but end mostly cloudy.

MONDAY

Monday will be warm and windy under mostly cloudy skies. High temperature reaches near 70 degrees thanks to wind out of the south at 10-15 MPH. 30 MPH wind gust possible.

8 DAY

The next week ahead will remain mild and slightly breezy. Low temperatures will be mild near 50 degrees and high temperatures near 70 degrees until Thursday. During this time frame, some rain tries to sneak into the forecast. Most of that rain falls Wednesday.

Beyond this, next weekend trends towards dry and cool conditions. Daytimes will be sunny with high temperatures near 50 degrees. Low temperatures in the overnight hours will slowly become colder. From near 50 degrees Thursday morning to near 30 degrees on Sunday morning. Currently it doesn’t look like snow will be sneaking in next weekend with those cool temperatures, but anything can chance more than 7 days out.