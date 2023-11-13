Mild and quiet conditions this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will be running almost 10-15° above average this week.

This morning:

Seasonably chilly temperatures this morning, with most areas across the state dipping into the middle/upper 30s. Skies are clear overhead.

Monday:

A weak cold front will push through today, but really has minimal impact across the region. Temperatures will warm quickly through the day, with highs in the low/mid 60s.

Monday night:

Mostly clear and quiet conditions, with near normal temperatures overnight. Lows fall to the low/mid 30s.

Tuesday:

Slight cool down for the day, but temperatures should remain above average, with highs in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Wednesday:

Very mild temperatures on the way for the mid-week, as highs top out in the low/mid 60s.

8 day forecast:

A cold front will swing in from the north Thursday night into Friday. Expect mild conditions Thursday afternoon, before rain arrives Friday morning with a shot of cooler temperatures as we head into the weekend.

Long range pattern remains mild heading into Thanksgiving week.