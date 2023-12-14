Mild and quiet end to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will be running 10-15° above average.

Thursday:

Central Indiana is set to bask in another day of splendid weather. With upper ridging extending its influence, the area can anticipate clear skies and gentle south-southwesterly breezes. ensuring temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to low 50s, running about 10° above average.

Thursday Night:

High pressure maintaining its grip over central Indiana, clear skies and light winds will continue. Numbers will run seasonably chilly, falling to the upper 20s/lower 30s.

Friday:

High pressure continues over the state, resulting in very dry conditions. A few clouds roll in ahead of a weak weekend cold front. Highs will top out in the mid 50s.

Weekend:

Expect mostly sunny skies on both days, with temperatures hovering around the 50-degree mark.

A subtle shift in the narrative unfolds as we approach Saturday night. High pressure moves out, and low pressure slides in from the Central Plains. While dry air initially limits the precipitation, the increasing cloud cover will be the primary player late Saturday. Sunday brings in more moisture indicating the likelihood of light rain – mainly for southern counties of central Indiana.

8 day forecast:

Monday sees the upper low heading toward the Carolinas, casting lingering clouds over Indianapolis. The departure of the upper system, coupled with cyclonic flow, results in a mostly cloudy day.

Quiet weather settles in for the middle of the week. Very low precipitation chances through much of the week, with slightly cooler temperatures, but still above the seasonal average heading close to the Christmas holiday weekend.