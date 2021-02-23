Mild and quiet stretch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s with a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday is looking like a beautiful day with highs in the upper 40s with a mostly sunny sky.

Tuesday night lows will still be fairly mild with most spots in the mid to upper 30s.

On Wednesday, we have a cold front that will pass through the state, potentially sparking up a stray shower early otherwise highs will climb to 50° with a mostly cloudy sky. Thursday will be cooler but still in the 40s with a mostly cloudy sky. By the end of the week, highs will make a quick rebound to the middle to upper 40s with loads of sunshine!

A soggy weekend at times with highs Saturday and Sunday breaking into the 50s! Early next week could start off soggy with a few morning showers otherwise temperatures will still be pretty mild with highs in the upper 40s. Cooling off though Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.