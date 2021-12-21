Weather

Mild and sunny stretch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold start once again with temperatures in the upper 20s. We could see some patchy fog Tuesday morning. Otherwise, expect another sunny day with highs warming to the mid 40s. On Tuesday night, lows will fall to the mid-20s.

A cold front will move in overnight and early Wednesday which will drop our day time highs to the mid-30s. Luckily, that will be paired up with plenty of sunshine!

Temperatures will make a quick rebound by Thursday with highs in the mid-40s with sunshine. We could see a scattered shower on Christmas Eve with highs warming pretty close to 60°! No white Christmas for us, in fact, it’ll be more mild than anything else with highs in the lower 50s with a partly cloudy sky. Scattered shower chances return Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.

We start the work week off on a quiet and mild note with highs in the lower 50s. Next chance of rain/snow will be Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s.