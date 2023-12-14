Mild conditions continue into the weekend

TODAY

Friday we will continue our sunny streak with high pressure directly overhead. The daylong sunshine should help us warm up to around the 50 degree mark by the afternoon. Rain is completely out of the question for us until the weekend arrives. Wind out of the southwest at around 5 MPH all day long.

TONIGHT

Tonight, with skies still clear and winds still calm we are expecting things to get cold once again. High pressure will still be in control through the entire night so condidions will stay this way till the morning comes. Temperatures will drop once again below 30 degrees by Friday morning, but it will be even colder outside of the larger urban areas. Countryside lows could be in the mid to low 20s.

TOMORROW

Friday we will start the day sunny but clouds move in by the afternoon. We will still remain rain free regardless of the clouds. High temperature hits the mid 50s. Wind light out of the southwest at 5 MPH.

8 DAY

The weekend ahead looks partly cloudy and filled with a few rain showers late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will cool down shortly after but even Tuesday’s high temperature is above average for this time of year. Rain doesn’t sneak back into the forecast for the foreseeable future after this weekend’s chance.

In December, drought conditions in Indiana can have significant repercussions. The scarcity of rainfall during this period can lead to reduced soil moisture, affecting agricultural productivity. Crop yields may decline, impacting farmers and the local economy. Additionally, water supplies, such as rivers and reservoirs, may experience lower levels, affecting drinking water availability and aquatic ecosystems. Drought can also increase the risk of wildfires, posing a threat to forests and residential areas. Mitigation measures, such as water conservation and drought-resistant farming practices, become crucial to alleviate the impact of these conditions.