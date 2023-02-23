Weather

Mild day with a chilly end to the week

Not a bad start to the morning with central and southern parts of the state in the 50s this morning. Coolr in northern Indiana where we have some fog. Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s this afternoon with winds relaxing through the day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. The cold front will slide its way across the state cooling our temperatures to the lower to mid 20s! Should be a chilly end to the week with highs in the lower 40s.

A quick warm up this weekend with highs on Saturdayin the lower 50s with some sunshine. Shower chances will return on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s.

Rain, wind and mild temperatures will start off the work week with highs in the lower 60s. Once the front passes highs will cool to the upper 40s Tuesday with temperatures trending warmer mid week with highs in the in the mid 50s.