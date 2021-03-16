Mild day with clouds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly and foggy start to Tuesday morning. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for southwestern parts of the state through mid-morning. Temperatures are starting off in the lower to mid-30s. Should be a cloudy morning and afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. Tuesday night lows will fall to the upper 30s.

More rain chances through the week. Wednesday most of the daytime hours will be dry with highs topping out in the lower 60s! Rain will arrive late in the evening. Thursday, in the southern half of the state, there is a marginal risk for severe weather. Highs Thursday look to hit the mid-50s.

By the end of the week, highs will cool to the lower 50s with a dry day. Expect to see a mostly cloudy sky. This weekend we officially kick off spring, Saturday with highs in the mid-50s. Could be near 60° with a mix of sun and clouds during the day on Sunday. Next week, highs look to continue to warm to the mid-60s with showers and storms by Tuesday!