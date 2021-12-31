Weather

Mild end to the year, soggy start to 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH): Temperatures push close to 60° to close out the year. Winter system this weekend brings rain followed by much colder temperatures.

Friday:

Should be looking at a quiet and cloudy day, with well above average temperatures. Highs top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Friday night:

Cloudy conditions continue late this evening into the early overnight. Scattered showers move in well after Midnight from the south. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 50s, and gradually fall as we approach daybreka.

New Year’s Day:

Expect steady rain for much of the day, with the potential for heavy rain at times, especially in southern Indiana. Rainfall will range between 0.50″ to the north, to 1.5″-2″ in southern Indiana, which could create some minor flooding issues.

In northern Indiana, colder air meshing in with the precipitation will creating steady, and at times heavy snow showers. Areas along the Indiana Toll Road could see between 4-6″, with locally higher amounts possible. Minor to moderate travel impacts are expected if you are heading north Saturday afternoon/evening.

Sunday:

Much colder temperatures settle in for the end of the weekend. In the wake of the Saturday system, light scattered snow showers will move across the state. Little to no accumulation is expected,

8 day forecast:

Very cold start as we head back to work and school, Monday. Overnight lows fall to the teens, with single digits wind chills on tap. Temperatures should warm to above the seasonal norm for Tuesday and Wednesday. There is chance for snow showers returning by Thursday.