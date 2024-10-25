Mild fall feel ahead this weekend in Indiana

THIS AFTERNOON

Partly sunny skies will dominate the afternoon, with isolated showers possible through early afternoon, particularly south of Indianapolis. Rain chances decrease as we head towards evening, and highs will be near the mid-60s in northern parts and closer to the lower 70s farther south. Winds will shift from the southwest to the west northwest by late afternoon at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Overall, a fairly dry and cool day for most of Central Indiana.

TONIGHT

Showers taper off completely by late evening as a cold front clears the area. Expect gradual clearing through the night, leaving mostly clear skies. Temperatures will fall quickly, with lows dipping into the mid-40s across much of Central Indiana. Winds will shift to the north, staying around 5 to 10 mph, creating a crisp, cool night perfect for Friday evening activities.

TOMORROW

Saturday will bring a return to more seasonable weather with mostly sunny skies. Highs will remain slightly cooler than recent days, around the low 60s across the area. A light northerly breeze of 5 to 10 mph will keep things feeling cool, making it a good day to get outside and enjoy the autumn weather, albeit with a jacket.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Clouds will begin to increase overnight into Sunday, but the night remains dry and cool. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s, especially in rural and low-lying areas. Winds will be calm, but some areas may still experience patchy frost in the early morning hours of Sunday.

SUNDAY

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs again near the low 60s. Winds will be light and variable, calming further into the afternoon, making for a beautiful day to catch the Indiana Pacers’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Expect great conditions for any pre- or post-game outdoor activities.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Skies will be mostly clear as we close out the weekend, with temperatures once again falling into the upper 30s. Winds will shift slightly from the southeast at around 5 mph, and the calm night should help any outdoor plans remain uninterrupted.

7 DAY FORECAST

We start the week on Monday with sunny skies and highs near 70, accompanied by a light southeast breeze. Monday night stays mostly clear, with lows in the upper 40s as winds shift to the south. Tuesday brings near record warmth, with highs approaching the upper 70s, and gusty winds reaching up to 30 mph. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with lows in the mid-50s. By Wednesday, expect another warm day with highs nearing 80 degrees and stronger winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph in the afternoon. Clouds increase by Wednesday night, with a slight chance of rain late and temperatures dipping near 50. Thursday, which is Halloween, looks to bring showers and possible thunderstorms, with cooler temperatures settling into the mid-60s.