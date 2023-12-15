Mild Friday, rain chances return this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will run almost 15° above average Friday afternoon.

Friday:

Clear skies and optimal radiational cooling are the orchestrators of a chilly start, with temperatures in the upper 20s in sheltered areas. The day, however, is destined for a warm turn. An upper ridge bringing in south winds allows temperatures to soar into the 50s, warmth that is 15 degrees above the seasonal norms.

Friday night:

Clouds continue to increase, which should keep temperatures from falling as much as the past few overnight. Lows fall to the mid 30s.

Saturday:

An upper trough approaching the state will bring in mostly cloudy to overcast conditions for much of the day. With dry air still in place, moisture might be tough to come by – at least early on. By evening, a more robust shield of precipitation will settle in across the state.

Sunday:

Sunday extends the precipitation, albeit with diminishing intensity. Lingering low-level moisture could bring about light drizzles or even flurries, as temperatures dip into the 30s.

8 day forecast

Monday – brace for a brisk shift in temperatures. Cold winds sweep across the region, possibly accompanied by light lake-effect snow or a rain/snow mix, primarily for norther portions of the state. Wind gusts around 35 MPH, paired with the colder temperatures means wind chill values plunging into the teens.

Coldest day of the week will come Tuesday, as highs will fail to make it out of the 30s. We should see a quiet warm up for the rest of the week, with highs returning to the mid/upper 40s through Friday.

Long term pattern, which includes the Christmas holiday weekend, still shows a high probability for above average temperatures.