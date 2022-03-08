Weather

Mild mid week

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s with clearier skies. Highs today will warm to the mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows tonight will bottom out in the lower 30s. Highs will boost to the lower 50s with a mostly sunny sky! Highs remain mild through Thursday with most spots in the lower 50s.

Next chance for light rain and snow could be by the end of the week! Light snow or a wintry mix possible to start the morning with highs in the lower 50s to start then will be tumbling through the afternoon! More steady snow during the afternoon and evening with lighter accumulation possible.

Much colder air will push in behind this weather maker with lows bottoming out in the teens early Saturday morning. Highs will top out in the upper 20s with isolated flurries around. Highs will warm to the mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will continue to warm to the lower 50s through early next week with spotty shower chances Tuesday.