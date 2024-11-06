Mild November weather continues |Nov. 6, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a cool down, temperatures will remain well above average for the extended forecast.

This morning:

Rain continues to push through the state this morning. Some areas have received over 1 inch of rainfall over the last 24 hours, which is much needed. Dry air is filling in for the western half of the state, and we will look to see that rain in eastern Indiana move out over the next few hours.

Wednesday:

Mostly cloudy conditions for the morning hours with decreasing clouds for the second half of the day. Winds should be a bit lighter as we get later on into the afternoon and temperatures will be cooler, topping out into the mid and upper 60s.

Wednesday night:

Quiet conditions with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures are expected overnight. Lows will fall to the mid-40s.

Thursday/Friday:

High pressure will settle in for at least the last couple of days of the week, allowing for beautiful weather and calm conditions. High temperatures will hit the upper 50s and lower 60s on Thursday and should boost into the mid-60s by Friday.

This weekend:

The weekend could create some issues with rain chances, specifically for the second half of the weekend. A cutoff low will move through the planes and into the Midwest later Saturday and hang around into Sunday. Scattered showers look to move in very late Saturday and continue through the overnight hours. Sunday potentially could be wet with an outside chance for some heavy precipitation at times.

High temperatures will still top out into the mid-60s despite the rain chances.

Extended forecast:

Above-average temperatures look to continue into next week with highs of the lower 60s for Veterans Day and mid-60s for Tuesday. The 8- to 14-day outlook also keeps us warm through the middle of the month.