Mild & soggy Monday | Dec. 16, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many areas across the state could reach 60° this afternoon.

This morning:

We are monitoring for areas of fog and drizzle this morning. Thanks to warmer air sliding into the region, dense fog is not as much of an issue as initially expected.

Monday:

Look for rain to slide into the region for the rest of the morning. There’s a high probability of precipitation across the entire state with even a few rumbles of thunder possible, especially in the southern portions of central Indiana. Rainfall amounts could range anywhere between a quarter to an inch of rainfall, with the highest amount being in the south.

High temperatures will be extremely warm, hitting the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon.

Monday night:

Rain should quickly end by late this afternoon and dry out for the evening hours. Look for mostly cloudy skies overnight with colder temperatures. Lows will fall to the middle 30s.

Tuesday:

Tuesday looks quiet for much of the day with cooler temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Highs will top out in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday:

Our next weather system will arrive very early Wednesday morning with some scattered light showers arriving throughout much of our Wednesday. Much colder air will be on the back end of this system, which could flip the switch to some light snow later on into the afternoon hours.

High temperatures will top out into the lower 40s but likely will fall throughout the day, sliding into the mid-upper 30s by Wednesday afternoon.

Winter returns late week:

Colder conditions as the pattern shifts late in the week. Our weather pattern will flow out of the north and west, which could allow for some clipper systems or quick-hitting snow systems to move into the region over the weekend. Some projections are advertising some snow accumulation for Friday and the possibility of some lake-effect snow showers scattered across Central Indiana for Saturday. I will only hit around 30 both days this weekend.