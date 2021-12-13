Weather

Mild start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to Monday morning with temperatues in the lower 30s with a clear sky. It should be a beautiful day with highs in the lower 50s with sunshine galore Monday afternoon! Monday night lows will fall to the mid-30s.

It should be a warmer day with highs in the mid-50s Tuesday with sun and clouds.

We have another potent cold front moving in midweek. We’ll have temperatures boost to the lower 60s once again with gusty winds out ahead of it. Winds could gusts upwards of 40-50mph at times. With that cold front, we’re also increasing rain chances during the evening. Expect to see more widepsread showers Thursday with highs falling as that cold front moves through the state. Morning highs will hit during the morning in the lower 60s.

By the end of the week, highs will cool to upper 40s with sunshine! It’ll remain cool and dry through the weekend with highs in the lower 40s Saturday. Come Sunday, highs will struggle to warm out of the upper 30s.