Mild start to the week with more storms ahead

A mild start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s with a few stray showers and storms in southern Indiana. Scattered showers will move in mid to late morning with a few storms possible. Those should move out around lunch time today. We’ll salvage the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s with a few peeks of sunshine through the afternoon. Could be slightly breezy. Lows tonight will bottom out in the mid 50s.

Tuesday starts off quiet with mild temperatures. Highs will soar to the mid 70s through the afternoon. A cold front will track its way across the state. This will generate the potential for some stronger to severe storms through the evening and overnight. There is a slight risk in western parts of the state late Tuesday with a slight risk in eastern Indiana. The main mode will be damaging winds. The severe weather threat will be around through early Wednesday morning. Highs will remain in the lower 70s through mid afternoon with falling tempeatures as the cold front moves through. We’ll bottom out in the upper 30s.

Quiet and cooler through the end of the week with highs in the upper 50s to near 60° Thursday with sunshine! We’ll remain in the lower to mid 60s through Easter weekend with highs in the mid 60s Sunday with sunshine!