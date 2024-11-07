Mild stretch continues, rain chances return this weekend | Nov. 7, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will continue to run well above average for the next several days.

This morning:

This morning, the sky is mostly cloudy, with an abundant low-stratus deck of clouds hovering across the state. Temperatures are slightly cooler than yesterday morning, with numbers in the low 40s to around 50°.

Thursday:

On and off cloud cover through the day, but overall, very nice afternoon with quiet weather on tap. High will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon.

Thursday night:

Mostly clear skies with light winds. A few areas of light fog will be possible but should be pretty limited across the state overnight. Lows fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Friday:

Pleasant weather with bright conditions to wrap up the work week on Friday as high pressure continues to hover overhead. Highs will top out into the low to mid-60s Friday afternoon.

This weekend:

As we head into the weekend, we will start dry and pleasant with partly cloudy skies for Saturday morning and most of the afternoon. Scattered numerous showers will develop later into the evening, Saturday, as an area of low pressure moves through the Midwest and an approaching cold front will move through on Sunday. There’s a possibility for some heavier showers mainly south of I 70 in that Saturday night to Sunday morning timeframe.

We will be lucky to receive up to a half-inch around in the north of the metro area, with the possibility of up to an inch of rainfall south of Interstate 70.

High temperatures will top out into the mid-60s both days this weekend.

Temperatures will remain above average as we head into next week. We should hover around 60° for Veterans Day on Monday with partly cloudy skies and jumping into the mid to upper 60s through the middle of next week with rain chances, making you return as early as Wednesday.