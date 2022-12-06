Weather

Mild stretch with rain chances in the mix

A potentially foggy and misty start to the morning. We have a Dense Fog Advisory in southwest Indiana and eastern Indiana through early afternoon. Clouds will hold strong through the day today with highs in the upper 40s today. A few scattered showers will move in this afternoon and will linger through the evening with a few pockets of heavy rain at times. Rain will fizzle out through the overnight with lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday will be a dry day as we’ll be in between two systems. Highs will warm to the lower 50s with mainly cloudy skies. There will be a second system arriving through the end of the week! Thursday and Friday we’ll have a good chance for scattered showers with widespread rain possible as well. Thursday will be a soggy and mild day with rain around at anytime with highs in the lower 50s. Rain will stick around through Friday with highs cooling to the mid 40s.

Should be a cool start to the weekend right behind the cold front with highs in the lower to mid 40s through Sunday! We won’t see a whole lot of sunshine through the weekend but we should remain dry. Highs will continue to remain mild through early next week with most areas in the upper 40s to lower 50s with rain chances returning Tuesday.