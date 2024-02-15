Mild temps Thursday, snow chances Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One last mild day before colder temperatures, with some snow chances arrive to end the week.

Thursday:

Clouds building this morning ahead of an approaching cold front. Showers continue to push through Illinois. Temperatures are holding in the mid 30s.

Cold front will push into the state by mid morning, and with it, some light showers will be squeezed out – mainly over the northern half of the state. Rain will move out by late morning.

Clouds should break quite a bit heading into the afternoon. Highs top out in the lower 50s later today.

Thursday night:

Quiet for much of the overnight, with mainly clear conditions. Temperatures will be about 5° colder around the state, falling to around 30° for Friday morning.

Friday:

A potent system will march through the Midwest. As of now, it appears the best forcing will likely be south of central Indiana. With that said, we will be in the cold sector of this storm, which means main precipitation type will be snow showers. Expect wintry precipitation to begin by late morning and continue for much of the afternoon, gradually winding down for the early evening.

Accumulations will be light – generally less than 1″ for most of the state.

Temperatures will be much colder, only hitting the mid 30s by Friday afternoon.

Weekend:

Very chilly air settles in for the start of the weekend. We’ll be lucky to get out of the 20s for Saturday afternoon. On the plus side, we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the day. Same thing for Sunday, but will much warmer temperatures, as highs top out in the mid 40s.

8 day forecast:

Mild trend will quickly return with a pretty quiet weather pattern. Several rounds of 50s on tap starting Tuesday. Precip chances look to hold off until late week.