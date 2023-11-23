Mild Thanksgiving, turning colder Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures should be slightly above average for the holiday.

This morning:

Cloud deck overhead for part of the overnight is starting to move east, allowing for clearing skies across the state.

Temperatures are hovering in the mid 30s this morning.

Thursday:

No problems weather wise through the day. Expect sunshine for much of the day. Winds will pick up a bit at times, gusting up to 25-30mph.

Highs top out in the lower 50s this afternoon.

Thursday night:

A cold front moving through quietly will bring shot of colder air for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Expect clear skies with temps falling to the upper 20s/lower 30s overnight.

Friday:

Quiet but chilly weather for much of the day. Expect partly cloudy conditions with highs in the lower/middle 40s.

Weekend:

Chilly temps continue for both Saturday and Sunday. Mostly cloudy conditions with highs in the mid 40s to start the weekend.

A weak system moving through the region late Saturday night into Sunday morning will bring our only shot for precipitation over the extended. Chilly rain, and possibly snow (especially for the northern half of the state). Some light accumulation on grassy areas will be possible, but roads should only be wet and not slick for the busy travel day as we wrap up the long holiday.

Temperatures on Sunday will only hit the mid/upper 30s across much of the state.

8 day forecast:

Big shot of chilly air moving in to kick off the work/school week next week. Highs on Monday will be the coldest of the season, only hitting the low/mid 30s. Temperatures will begin to modify a bit for the middle of next week, but will remain well below average. It also appears we may have another shot of colder air moving in for next weekend.