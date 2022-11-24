Weather

Mild Thanksgiving, with showers returning Thursday evening

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures surge close to 60° this afternoon before rain chances return for the evening hours.

Thursday:

We’ll start the day off chilly and bright. Temperatures will warm quickly with sunshine through early afternoon. Clouds will gradually build later in the day. Highs should hit the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday night:

System working out of the south will fill in later tonight. While more consistent and steady showers are expected to our south, some isolated to scattered showers will be possible during the evening and overnight hours across the state.

Overnight lows fall to the lower 40s.

Friday:

Showers should be out of the state by daybreak. We’re left with a cloudy to mostly cloudy day with cooler, but still above average temperatures. Highs top out in the mid 50s.

Weekend:

Bright and dry start for Saturday. Sunshine should be the rule for much of the day. We’ll see clouds build by late afternoon into the evening. More potent system moves in overnight into Saturday, which will bring widespread showers to the state for much of the morning hours on Sunday, with scattered showers still lingering around for the afternoon. Some areas could receive up to 1″ of rainfall through the weekend.

Highs will top out in the lower 50s both days.

8 day forecast:

A bit cooler to start off the work week, with highs in the mid/upper 40s on Monday. Should bounce back to the mid 50s briefly for the mid week. Another round of showers will be possible for Wednesday before another shot of chilly air returns late week.