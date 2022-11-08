Weather

Mild through mid week

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a mainly clear sky! Should rebound nicely through the afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. Should be another sunny day. Lows tonight will cool to the lower 40s. Highs will trend warmer mid week with highs in the upper 60s Wednesday! Winds will pick up with loads of sunshine through the afternoon. By Thursday highs will top out in the lower 70s with breezy conditions as a cold front approaches the state by the end of the week.

Friday will be our day of change when a cold front swings across the state cooling temperatures to the lower 60s with rian chances in the mix as well. Rain chances will remain spotty through the day.

Right behind the cold front will be a pattern change with highs struggling Saturday to make it out of the 30s! Should be dry and bright with plenty of sunshine. Sunday looks even cooler with highs in the upper 30s with a mix of sun and clouds! It remains cool through Tuesday of next week with highs in the lower to mid 40s with sunshine.