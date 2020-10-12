Mild through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mild and breezy Monday is in the books across the state after a cloudy start to the day.

Monday night:

A cold front will push through the state, bringing the chance for showers and isolated storms through the evening. The front will also bring gusty winds of over 30 mph.

Expect a damp, windy, and cool night overall with lows dipping into the mid 40s.

Tuesday:

We will dry out and slightly cool down for our Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Enjoy a comfortable day with highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday:

A fantastic Wednesday will be on tap with abundant sunshine and a light breeze. Highs will top out in the mid 70s.

8 Day Forecast:

Another cold front will make its way through the state Thursday, bringing isolated shower chances. Much cooler air will move in behind this front, and our high temperatures will fall all the way into the mid 50s by Friday.