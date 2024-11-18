Mild today with rain chances; much colder temps later this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –Highs will be running about 15° above average through Tuesday.

This morning:

We’re monitoring a few sprinkles that developed across much of the central and southern portions of the state this morning. Meanwhile, clouds are hanging tough, and temperatures are mild for this time of year.

Monday:

Look for cloudy conditions as we roll through the day today. Some scattered showers are possible for the northern half of the states later this afternoon.

Temperatures will be running about 15° above average this afternoon.

Monday night:

Mostly cloudy skies as we go into the early to mid evening hours. Vander showers will start to arrive around and after midnight. Expected rainfall will range between a 10th of an inch to a quarter of an inch.

Overnight lows will only fall to the mid-50s.

Tuesday:

A cold front will move through the area on Tuesday, sparking some scattered light showers on and off through the day. Rainfall estimates should be relatively light, ranging between a 10th of an inch to a quarter of an inch.

High temperatures will top out into the upper 60s.

Wednesday:

On Wednesday, the cold front will have cleared the states, allowing for a significant drop in temperatures. Look for cloudy skies and gusty winds with falling temperatures through the day.

Cold late week:

On Thursday, we have our first significant shot of winter air with temperatures failing to get out of the 30s Thursday afternoon. There will be some scattered precipitation in the form of rain and/or snow. No accumulation is expected due to the warm ground.

7 day forecast:

Look for chilly temperatures to continue for Friday into the weekend with relatively quiet conditions. High temperatures will only hit the low mid-40s, which is about 5 to 10° below average this time of year.