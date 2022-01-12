Weather

Mild Wednesday!

Not a bad start to the morning with temperatures starting above the freezing mark! It’ll be the best day we see this week with highs in the mid 40s with thickening clouds through the afternoon and evening. lows fall to the lower 30s. It’ll trend cooler Thursday with highs dipping to the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies. By the end of the week highs will have slipped to the mid 30s with plenty of cloud cover.

A few snow showers are possible to start the weekend and it looks cold with highs continuing to cool to the upper 20s. Temperatures will make a slight turn around as we end the weekend with most spots Sunday in the lower 30s. We’ll climb to the mid 30s through mid week with sunshine and clouds.