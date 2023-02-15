Weather

Mild Wednesday; Storms return Thursday

A mild start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 50s to start the day! A few clouds around with gusts up to 45 mph. A wind advisory will be in effect until 10a. Winds should relax a little this afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. Expect to see a lot of sunshine. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 40s.

A front will move in overnight generating our first roud of showers and storms with heavy rain potential. These should move out by mid morning. Additional storms will generate during late morning and early afternoon and these could be srong to severe with gusty winds being the main concern. There is a slight risk from the indy and points south with an enhanced risk in southern Indiana. Right behind the front temperatues will fall. Highs on Friday will top out in the lower 30s.

Should be a quickm rebound this weekend with highs in the mid 40s Saturday and in the lower 50s Sunday! Should be dry through early next wek with highs in the upper 40s to near 50° Tuesday. Rain/snow mix possible Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s.