Mild weekend weather with rain expected midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Drew Narsutis provides the evening forecast and 7-day forecast on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Saturday night

Increasing clouds will set the stage tonight as rain approaches from the west. Showers are expected mainly after midnight, with a few sprinkles potentially seen earlier. Look for lows around the low 50s and east-southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts could be between a quarter and a half inch, helping ease ongoing drought concerns slightly.

Sunday

Rain will linger through the morning, gradually tapering off by midday for most areas. Southern counties may see showers hold on until early afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s, with southerly winds gusting up to 25 mph, especially during the afternoon as skies clear. After the rain, it’s looking like a breezy but dry afternoon—ideal for enjoying any remaining fall color.

Sunday night

Mostly clear skies take over, providing a calm, dry night. Temperatures will dip into the low 40s, with light west winds shifting to the northwest. This should create ideal sleeping weather while still holding above typical November lows.

Veteran’s Day

Expect a sunny, crisp day with highs near 60. Winds will be light, starting from the west and becoming northerly by afternoon. With continued clear skies, this will be a beautiful day to honor Veterans or enjoy outdoor activities.

Monday night

Skies stay mostly clear overnight, keeping temperatures mild for November. Expect lows to hover around the upper 30s, with light west-northwest winds shifting to the north-northeast.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny skies return, although temperatures will cool slightly to the mid-50s. Winds will be calm in the morning but pick up slightly from the east during the afternoon, making for a pleasant, if slightly cool, November day.

Tuesday night

Clouds will begin to increase as the next system moves in, bringing a chance of showers after midnight. Expect lows in the upper 30s with light east winds.

Wednesday

Showers become likely after noon as a frontal system crosses the region. Highs will be in the low 60s, with winds from the south-southwest up to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. Rainfall totals will be light, but the showers could help replenish soil moisture in drought-affected areas.

Wednesday night

Showers may linger before midnight, then expect skies to clear slowly as the front moves away. Temperatures will dip into the low 40s with northwesterly winds, signaling a cooler trend ahead.

7-day forecast

The week ahead brings mostly mild conditions with highs generally in the 50s and 60s. Rain Sunday morning and again late Wednesday will offer minimal drought relief, as overall rainfall amounts are expected to be low. Beyond midweek, expect dry and seasonable weather with clear skies and calm winds. Further rain chances look likely by the end of the following weekend, offering another opportunity for moisture.