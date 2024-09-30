Monday drizzle followed by fog overnight | Sept. 30, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Areas of fog are possible this next couple of mornings.

This morning:

This morning we’re dealing with mostly cloudy skies, some isolated pockets of drizzle, and a little bit of spotty fog across the area. Meanwhile, temperatures are holding steady into the mid-and upper-60s across much of the state.

Monday:

We’re still waiting for the remnants of Helene to mix out. This area of low pressure will create more cloud cover, some intermittent scattered showers across the area, and light winds. High temperatures will top out into the mid-70s this afternoon.

Monday night:

The remnants of Helene will finally shift east of our area, allowing for shower chances to finally diminish. Look for mostly cloudy skies with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows dipped down to the low to mid-60s.

Tuesday:

Some dense fog will be possible on Tuesday morning. Much of the day looks to be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A cold front dragging through the state by mid-afternoon may bring in some brief showers.

High temperatures will top out around 80°.

Wednesday:

Much cooler temperatures here as we get on the wake of Tuesday’s cold front. Lows will dip down to the mid-40s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and highs will only top out in the lower 70s as we head into Wednesday afternoon.

7 day forecast:

The rest of the work week looks seasonable and quiet. High temperatures will jump back to the upper 70s for Thursday and Friday. Highs will maintain into the mid 70s for the weekend with only a slight chance for showers on Sunday.

The 8- to 14-day outlook calls for below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures as we roll into the middle of the month.