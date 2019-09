MIAMI (AP) — Beachgoers on the southeastern U.S. coast should be wary of potentially dangerous rip currents caused by Hurricane Humberto, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

Late Sunday, Humberto strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane. By early Monday, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (137 kph). The storm was about 760 miles (1,223 kilometers) west of Bermuda and moving northeast at 5 mph (8 kph).