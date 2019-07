INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A muggy and warm start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 70s and a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will warm to the mid-80s this afternoon with showers and storm chances increasing through Tuesday afternoon. There is a marginal risk of stronger to severe thunderstorms in northwest Indiana with damaging winds as the main threat. Showers will stick around through the overnight hours with lows falling to the upper 60s.