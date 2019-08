INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A warm and muggy start to the morning with high humidity and temperatures in the lower 70s. There could be a stray shower through the morning with most staying dry. The chance for showers and storms will increase through the afternoon. Storm chances will stick around through the evening and overnight with some strong or severe. The main threat will be damaging winds, hail and a spin-up tornado. Highs Monday will warm to the upper 80s.

Overnight we could see an isolated storm with lows in the mid-70s. A few storms will linger through the morning drive Tuesday becoming isolated during the afternoon. Highs will feel significantly cooler with highs in the lower 80s and low humidity.