INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Easy start to the week with temperatures in the 40s with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will take a slow trek to the lower to mid-50s. A cold front will swing in later Monday night generating a few light sprinkles overnight.

Tuesday looks to be a slightly cooler day with highs in the mid to upper 40s with more sunshine through the afternoon. Wednesday will be another quiet day with highs warming to the lower 50s.