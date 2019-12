INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A slick start to Monday morning. Accumulating snow overnight could be coating the city roadways. Temperatures are going to hold in the mid-30s.

A second batch of snow will arrive Monday afternoon. Expect to see a snowy evening commute. We could accumulate 3"-5" of additional snow while areas north of the city around 1"-3". Snow will continue overnight with lows in the 20s.