More accumulating snow on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A slick start to Monday morning. Accumulating snow overnight could be coating the city roadways. Temperatures are going to hold in the mid-30s.

A second batch of snow will arrive Monday afternoon. Expect to see a snowy evening commute. We could accumulate 3″-5″ of additional snow while areas north of the city around 1″-3″. Snow will continue overnight with lows in the 20s.

A few light snow showers early Tuesday. Snow will exit Tuesday morning with a few rays of sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will warm to the lower 30s. It’ll turn colder and quiet by midweek with highs in the mid-20s Wednesday.

Temperatures will slowly trend a bit warmer by the end of the week with highs in the upper 30s by Friday. This weekend highs should warm to the mid-40s with a partly sunny sky.