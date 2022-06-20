Weather

More heat ahead

Nice start to the morning with tempeatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s! Should be the start of a toasty stretch with highs in the lower 90s with humidity inching up through the day. Should be loads of sunshine through the afternoon. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 60s. Tuesday will be a hot one with highs in the mid 90s with humidity levels feeling muggy! Feel like temperatures will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s.

By Wednesday the air wil be very thick with rain chances in the mix as well. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s with feel like temperatures well into the lower to mid 100s. We should see scattered storms develop through the afternoon.

Highs will cool a little late week with most spots in the lower 90s Thursday and upper 80s by Friday. Spotty rain chances return for the weekend with highs warming once again with highs in the lower 90s with moderate humidity levels. That chance will continue through Sunday with highs in the lower 90s. We finally begin to cool to the mid 80s by Monday of next week.