More hot weather

Good Saturday evening! It was another hot and humid day across Indiana with highs in the upper 80s during the afternoon. This evening will be dry, warm and humid with overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunday should be another warm and humid day with highs again in the upper 80s. Skies will be partly sunny and there is the threat for a spotty thunderstorm. The Colts game should be mainly dry with an outside chance for an isolated thunderstorm.

The beginning of next week will find record heat on both Monday and Tuesday as a big ridge of high pressure builds into the Ohio Valley. Highs will be near 90 on both days which would break a record for the last day of September and the first day of October. It will continue to be on the dry side.

The 8 day outlook has a strong cold front moving through the region late on Wednesday bringing a good chance for showers and storms. Much cooler weather will follow in behind the front for the latter portion of the week.