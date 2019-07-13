More humid Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High heat continues tomorrow and humidity increases to finish your weekend.

Tonight:

It will be a mild, mostly clear night tonight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s.

Sunday:

Temperatures will climb a little more tomorrow with lots of sunshine. Humidity will increase, so it will feel muggy.

An isolated shower or storm are possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Monday:

The start of the week remains hot and humid, with temperatures in the upper 80s. It will be partly cloudy on Monday, with the potential for isolated storms and showers late in the evening.

8 Day Forecast:

We get a brief break from the heat and humidity on Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds increase and we’ll see a better chance for scattered showers and storms as moisture from what is left of Barry moves farther north.

The heat ramps back up later in the work week. Highs climb into the lower to middle 90s through next weekend.