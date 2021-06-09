Weather

More of the same Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Scattered showers and storms will be around through Wednesday morning with temperatures in the lower 70s! More rain and storm chances Wednesday afternoon with highs warming to the lower 80s with high humidity. On Wednesday night, isolated showers are possible with lows in the upper 60s.

More of the same Thursday as an area of lows pressure moves overhead. Highs will trend a touch warmer with highs in the mid-80s with a spotty shower or storms. Friday will be a warm end to the week with highs in the mid-80s with shower and storm chances becoming more isolated.

This weekend looks dry and warm with highs in the upper 80s close to 90° to start the weekend with a spotty shower chance. Sunday looks to be slightly cooler and dry with highs in the mid-80s and decreasing humidity. It looks dry and quiet heading through much of next week with highs cooling to the lower to mid-80s by Tuesday with highs by this time next week in the upper 70s!