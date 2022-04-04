Weather

More rain ahead

A damp start to the morning with a few light showers around through the morning and afternoon with temperatures in the lower 40s. Scattered showers will continue through the afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. Cooling off tonight with lows in the lower 40s. Rain will continue through Tuesdy and Wednesday with highs cooling to the upper 50s. Highs come mid week with continue to cool to the mid 50s.

Still fairly active and wet with rain chances continuing through the end of the week with temperatures falling as well. Highs by Friday will drop to the mid 40s.

We start off the weekend chilly with highs in the upper 40s with spotty shower chances. Luckily temperatures will trend warmer by Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.