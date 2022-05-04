Weather

More rain chances ahead

Patchy fog a light drizzle this morning. It’ll also be running cooler with temperatures starting off in the upper 40s. Highs today will struggle for a lot for a lot of spots with most locations in the lower to mid 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 50s.

Scattered afternoon showers and storms will return Thursday with highs warming to the upper 60s. Rain and storms will continue through the end of the week with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°.

This weekend starts of cool with a few isolated morning showers Saturday. Highs will climb to the mid 60s! Even better for Mother’s Day with highs breaking into the lower 70s with sunshine!

It is going to toasty next week with highs continuing to warm to the lower to mid 80s with some spots by mid weel in the upper 80s!