Weather

More rain chances and warm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few showers are possible Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. More of the same Thursday with highs in the mid-80s with high humidity and isolated shower and storm chances during the afternoon.

Thursday night lows will fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A quiet end to the week in terms of our rain chances. Highs will be warm and uncomfortable with highs in the mid-80s with highs humidity and partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances return for the weekend with the heat and humidity cranking up! Highs will inch closer to the 90° mark with spotty rain chances both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week, we could string together several days in the 90s with highs humidity. We see plenty of dry time to start then rain chances sneak back in Tuesday.