Weather

More rain chances today

Scattered showers and storms this morning with heavy downpours for the morning drive and for the first day of school! Temperatures will start out in the lower 70s. Scattered storms will continue through the rest of the day with a marginal risk of severe weather during the day. Highs will top out in the lower 80s. Lows will fall to the upper 60s. Chance of storms will continue through Thursday with highs in the lower 80s. By the end of the day Thursday we could see 1″-2″ the further south you go.

Friday will be a beautiful day with highs in the lower 80s with loads of sunshine! The beautiful weather will continue through the weekend with highs in the lower 80s Saturday and Sunday. Storm chances return Monday and Tuesday with highs climbing to the lower 80s then upper 80s. We see 90s return next Wednesday with sunshine.