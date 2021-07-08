Weather

More showers then a break Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We are continuing our showery weather pattern through the weekend. With the exception of Friday, there will daily rounds of showers and storms. Friday should be a decent day with dry weather and lower humidity.

FutureCast below shows by Thursday afternoon scattered showers will be developing ahead of a cold front.

Some of the storms could have heavy rain and lightning, but there is only a very slight risk of severe storms Thursday afternoon.

With the clouds and showers around Thursday, we will not see the real hot and humid temperatures. However, the mid-80s will be accompanied by plenty of humidity, a rather muggy day ahead.

Not too hot but still humid. Showers and storms are possible anytime after about noon Thursday, earlier to the north.

By late Thursday night, the showers will have moved out and we will start our short-live dry period until Friday night.

It should be mostly dry weather Friday with a light northwest wind and comfortable humidity. But the tranquil weather will not last. More showers move in Friday night.

Saturday might be a good day for indoor activities. FutureCast shows the next area of showers and storms moving in.

After the break in the showers Friday, rain returns to the forecast through Tuesday. Not all-day rain, but be prepared for brief showers.