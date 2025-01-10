More snow on the way: 2-4″ of new accumulation by tonight | Jan. 10, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter continues to send in punches. Snow chances and bitter cold look to be the norm for the next couple of weeks.

Tracking snow:

Winter weather advisories are in effect here for the rest of our Friday. We are watching the shield of snow showers that’s working its way now into the western portions of the Midwest.

Look for snow to slowly move into the state here this morning. Initially, the snow will start off pretty light by late morning and continue to move from west to east. Snowfall rates will increase as we head into the afternoon hours. The evening commute is going to be rough as that will be the heaviest rates of snow during this event. Snow will gradually taper down as we get into your late Friday night.

Total snowfall accumulation of around 2 to 4 inches across most of central Indiana with higher amounts south of the metro.

High temperatures will top out into the mid-20s, and wind chills will hang out into the mid and upper teens through the afternoon.

Friday night:

As mentioned earlier, snow should wind down close to midnight. Will be left with mostly cloudy skies and quiet conditions overnight with lows dipping down to the lower 20s.

This weekend:

No problems this weekend, weatherwise. Saturday look for mostly cloudy skies and highs into the mid 20s. Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temperatures. High will top out near freezing.

There’s a very weak clipper system that will pass by late Sunday night that could squeeze out some very light snow showers. Accumulation will be light, if any.

7 day forecast:

Another major cold blast of air is arriving Monday night. After highs into the upper 20s on Monday, look for lows to fall to the single digits Monday night. Highs will only be into the teens for Tuesday and barely out of the teens on Wednesday with overnight lows into the single digits and lower teens for the middle of next week.

The extended cold pattern looks to continue as there are no signs of this Arctic air attack letting up over the next couple of weeks.