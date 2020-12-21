More sunshine for Tuesday!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A damp and breezy Monday was the story across central Indiana with above average temperatures. Some sunshine even appeared in the latter half of the afternoon hours.

Monday night: After a mainly cloudy day with rain showers, we will dry out for tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will dip into the low 30s.

Tuesday: We will get to see sunshine return to the area as clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day. Highs will top out in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Winds will pick up through Wednesday ahead of our next system. Rain showers look to move in during the afternoon hours and eventually changing over to a rain/snow mix by Wednesday night.

A changeover to all snow will occur by early Thursday morning.

Trending Headlines

Highs will rise into the upper 40s to low 50s.

8 Day Forecast: As we work our way into Christmas Eve on Thursday, we will have our first real blast of Arctic air jog into the state. This will swing our high temperatures down into the 20s by Christmas Day on Friday. Wind chill values look to be in the single digits Friday morning. We will rebound through the weekend going into the new workweek next week.